Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$29.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

