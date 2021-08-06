Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 347 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.94. 10,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,476. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.34 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

