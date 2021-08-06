TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.

TXMD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 45,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $365.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at $3,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

