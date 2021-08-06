HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $5.57 on Thursday, reaching $654.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,751. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $249.36 and a 1 year high of $660.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 178.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

