TD Securities Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $155.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.01. 2,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

