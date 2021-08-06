Catherine A. Hendrian Sells 7,991 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CMS Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,440. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
