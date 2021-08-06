Catherine A. Hendrian Sells 7,991 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,440. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.