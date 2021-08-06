Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,444 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 659% compared to the typical daily volume of 454 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

AAWW traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,491. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

