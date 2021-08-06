The Bank of Nova Scotia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,608% compared to the average daily volume of 628 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. 62,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.