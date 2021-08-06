Karpas Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $71.14. 498,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,197,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

