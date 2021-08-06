Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,097. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

