Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $299.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.69 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

