SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ SKYT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $7,966,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $7,294,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

