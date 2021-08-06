Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. 17,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,634. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

