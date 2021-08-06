Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.63 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,028. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leidos by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

