Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of RVLV traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.01. 29,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,919. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,085,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

