XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

XPEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,961,764. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 995.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 414,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in XPeng by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 767,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 334,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPeng by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in XPeng by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

