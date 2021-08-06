Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 59.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.600-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least 7.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,490. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $299.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,339 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.