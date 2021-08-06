Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 105,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,075,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $83,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,075,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 10,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,683. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV).

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.