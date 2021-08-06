Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 225,000 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned 0.60% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 1,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

