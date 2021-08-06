Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Atlas Crest Investment makes up about 1.9% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIC. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at about $31,911,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $17,509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $14,668,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $8,043,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,364,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,159. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

