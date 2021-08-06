Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Figure Acquisition Corp. I comprises about 3.2% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Figure Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FACA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 9,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,092. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.