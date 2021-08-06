Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.79. 14,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,345. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

