SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,602,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,435,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $112.17.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

