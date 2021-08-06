$0.28 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.41. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after buying an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 63,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.