RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RWEOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

