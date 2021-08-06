RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
RWEOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
