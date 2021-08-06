BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0288 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $12.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00389324 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

