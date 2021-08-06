Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $918.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,514.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.97 or 0.06727129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.54 or 0.01306722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00350001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00124286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00616251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00337667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00293552 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

