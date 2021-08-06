Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.62. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

