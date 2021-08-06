Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Reduced by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $97.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

