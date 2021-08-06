Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $295.66 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $216.42 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.54.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.