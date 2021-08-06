Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 4,232 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.63 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

