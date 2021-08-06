Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

IWF traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.50. 12,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,401. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

