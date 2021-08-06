Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.21 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.54. 13,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,530. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.14. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

