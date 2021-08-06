Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.31. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of PB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,187. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

