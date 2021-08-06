$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

