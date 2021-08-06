Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

