Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,941 ($38.42). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,884 ($37.68), with a volume of 464,319 shares trading hands.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,014.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

