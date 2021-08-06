Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.
NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $713.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.