TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,021. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $480.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

