ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Lowered to $220.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.83. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

