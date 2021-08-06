AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,948 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

