Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. 68,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,771. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

