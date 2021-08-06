Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. 13,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

