Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $47,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.56. 46,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,025. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

