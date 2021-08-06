Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FINGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of Finning International stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77. Finning International has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

