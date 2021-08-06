Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

