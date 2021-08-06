Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 3.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after buying an additional 116,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

