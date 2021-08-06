Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

