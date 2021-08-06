Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 60.20%. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CERS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 38,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,266. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

