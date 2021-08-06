Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 5,317 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after buying an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 334,388 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,194,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

